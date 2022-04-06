A month after facing Canelo, the photos of Bivol’s physique are really scary

Only one month to go Saul El Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol go head to head at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the Russian will be exhibiting his WBA light heavyweight world title. Although the man from Guadalajara would later have a fight with Gennady Golovkin in September, it has already been said that his intentions are to be crowned undisputed world champion again, now at 175 pounds.

The truth is that Canelo has been very strong in the last days of his preparation to venture into a higher division than the one that currently has him as world champion, in which he has only fought once in his career, with victory by knockout in the eleventh round against Sergey Kovalev on November 2, 2019.

But it is also true that if you compare him with Kovalev, Dmitry Bivol looks like a real giant and that difference in height, reach and power could give the Guadalajaran serious complications. In the last photo session that the Russian took during his training camp, these differences are visible, since he looks physically much bigger than the Mexican.

Of course if you look at Bivol’s record, this has not been so devastating in his last presentations, because despite his undefeated 19 fights, without draws, he has not managed to knock out in his last 6 fights. Will Canelo then be able to withstand his punch and develop his strategy?

Oscar Valdez believes Canelo took too big a risk facing Bivol

One fighter who has watched Canelo Alvarez’s latest training sessions in preparation for facing Dmitry Bivol is Oscar Valdez, member of the Canelo Team and WBC super featherweight world champion. According to him, the man from Guadalajara has gained a lot of physical strength, but in any case he believes that he will take a very big risk facing the Russian giant.

“It’s a very difficult fight from my point of view. A fight that makes me a little nervous. Simply because of the height, because of the weight, because of Bivol’s punch. I think he is a very dangerous fighter. Canelo will have all the technique in the world, but the difference in weight is a lot.”said the fighter from Sonora.