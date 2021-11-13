a month ago he flew into space with Captain Kirk- Corriere.it

Plane crash for the 49-year-old businessman who took part in the space mission of the private company Blue Origin on 13 October

The passion for flying was fatal for the space tourist Glen de Vr ies. The 49-year-old entrepreneur a few weeks ago had made a dream come true and made history flying into space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard with Captain Kirk William Shatner. But just a month later the microbiologist entrepreneur was killed in a plane crash in New Jersey. The man was aboard a Cessna 172 – a four-seater aircraft used for flight lessons – at the time of the disaster, the causes of which are not yet known. The news, released by the main US news agencies, was relaunched by Ansa.





The plane crashed on Thursday afternoon in the Hampton Township area, a wooded area just over 60 kilometers from New York. De Vries, an airplane pilot in his spare time, was with 54-year-old Thomas Fischer, who was also dead. The American authorities are investigating the incident and some preliminary answers on the causes of the accident could arrive in the coming days. We are devastated to learn of Glen de Vries’ death. He brought a lot of energy to the Blue Origin team. His passion for aviation and charity will be remembered and admired, Blue Origin said. Talk about a painful loss Lauren Sanchez, the girlfriend of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin. We met Glen and his partner Leah last month. When I took off for space, Leah squeezed my hand so hard it hurt. Thinking back to that moment now breaks my heart, Sanchez tweeted, posting a photo of de Vries aboard the spaceship. It was October 13 when de Vries had boarded New Shepard with Captain Kirk. Upon returning from space travel he had described his experience in some interviews. And he had talked about something indescribable: Before leaving I thought it would be important to me, and now that I have done it I am even more convinced. something that – he said – we must make accessible to the greatest number of people.