A month of January with Georgina, Neymar (but also Ben Affleck and many others)

There will be great releases in 2022 of streaming, both in terms of films and TV series. For the moment, here's what the main platforms offer in this first month of the year.

Netflix

The big releases on Netflix seem to be concentrated in the second half of the month. The expected fourth season of “Ozark”, who will always follow the Byrde family in their criminal activity in Missouri. The protagonists Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner are back. The fourth season will be divided into two parts of seven episodes each. On January 25 it is the turn of the miniseries in three episodes “Neymar: the perfect chaos”, which tells the Brazilian champion on and off the pitch. Double release on January 27: “Soy Georgina”, the series that follows the daily life of the model, mother, influencer and company of Cristiano Ronaldo. But also “Stuck”, comedy series that winks at true crime with popular Sicilian comedians Ficarra and Picone. Finally, on January 28, “The woman in the house opposite the girl from the window”, satire of psychological thrillers in eight high-alcohol episodes, starring Kristen Bell.

On the film side, on January 5 there is the Italian romantic comedy “4 Halves”, which explores the theory that each of us has a soul mate. Always for the romantics we point out “The royal treatment”, from January 20: the New York hairdresser Izzy is hired at the wedding of a charming prince, but when the spark strikes between them, will love or duty win?

Prime Video

Among the Amazon original series coming out we point out January 21st “As We See It”, which follows three tenants – all with autism spectrum disorders – grappling with the hardships of life, work and love. The protagonists Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien also have in reality the disturbances that characterize the characters they bring to the screen.

Among the films, however, January is the month of two highly anticipated films. The first is “The Tender Bar”, George Clooney’s return to the camera. This is the training path of little JR, a fatherless boy who grows up in his uncle Charlie’s bar (played by Ben Affleck). In the cast we also find the legendary Christopher Lloyd (Doc from “Back to the Future”). The release is scheduled for January 7. Then there is “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”, which marks a new adventure for the monstrous and irresistible protagonists. It will hit screens on January 14th.

Disney +

January 12th arrives in streaming on the platform “Eternals”, one of the blockbusters of 2021 by Marvel, with a cast full of stars (Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie) and directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. But on January 5, you can enjoy the drama series “Big Sky”, who follows two detectives investigating a mysterious car accident in Montana, e “Antlers”, horror and thriller story produced by Guillermo del Toro. Finally, on January 28, it’s back in a modern animation classic with “Ice Age – Buck’s Adventures”.

