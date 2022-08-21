A month of September full of premieres on AMC+

The service premium subscription on demand He continues to put all the meat on the grill, ready to become one of the benchmarks of the current television grill. To its already extensive original catalog of its own series They are joined during the month of September by numerous novelties, acclaimed by critics and viewers globally.

The channel, located in Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Jazztel TV and Prime Video. In this way, the company continues to bet on content available only within the subscription on demand. It is the case of Pantheon, the first animated series from AMC Networks for AMC+ that will explore the limits of the human being and how technology can reach beyond our own understanding. Its premiere will take place next september 2, with a format of short stories by the author Ken Liu. Her plot revolves around Maddie, a young victim of bullying who will receive online help from her recently deceased father.









Another of the most anticipated premieres by AMC+ viewers is tales of the walking dead, the new and acclaimed spin off of the most famous apocalyptic universe of all. Its premiere will take place next thursday september 22 and is produced by AMC Studios. The series features stand-alone episodes, each focusing on a different character, both new and from the main series. With a duration of one hour, we will continue delving into new worlds, new secrets and new mysteries to discover. The cast includes Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Samantha Morton, Olivia Munn, Terry Crews, Jillian Bell, Poppy Liu, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda, and Danny Ramirez.

On the other hand, AMC+ also analyzes the tensions between justice, politics and the media in the series of Belgian origin Pandora. The thriller will hit the network on next Thursday September 8, following the tensions and conflicts of interest faced by Clarie, an investigating judge whose father is a well-known politician.

There is also room for dramatic comedy with Dreaming of England, set in the 1980s and telling the story of three generations of women from the same family, daughter, mother and grandmother, next September 1. Her starting point is in the porn printing house where the youngest of the family begins to work in order to pay for her studies.

Finally, the company also gets inside a top secret organization in the new Canadian series BlueMoon. Packed with action, the fiction is created by Luc Dionne and delves into the bowels of Blue Moon, made up of two ex-military men who are in charge of the tasks of members of the government and influential people. The next thursday september 15 We will follow the orders of Justine Laurier, a specialist in military explosives, who must return to Canada after the death of her father, who led the organization and in which her daughter obtains a majority stake.