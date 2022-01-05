a month of total isolation for those who test positive

“Zero Covid” strategy – The Chinese protocol provides for a buffer for each visitor coming from abroad. For the lucky ones, those who tested negative, it is up to a simple 21-day quarantine in a specialized hotel. Those who test positive for Covid, on the other hand, are transferred by ambulance to a hospital, where they will have to stay for at least 10 days waiting for two consecutive negative swabs. But this does not mean the green light. After recovery, however, he must remain isolated for another 14 days in the new facility to which he is transferred.

The testimonials on the web – Social media for those confined to a hospital room for weeks by the Chinese authorities remain the only contact with the reality outside. Darryl, for example, talks about his experience on instagram. On 20 December from London he arrives in Hong Kong for a business trip and despite being regularly vaccinated with the booster he discovers at the airport that he is positive for the Omicron variant. Although asymptomatic, he is transferred to the hospital. Twenty-four hours a day in a room, shared with other passengers who had positive results, with a routine marked by checks and meals but without the possibility of going out. A really heavy psychological situation.