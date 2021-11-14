a month to convince Pioli

MILAN – There are only 16 minutes so far in which Junior Messias took the field with the Milan. After the operation that brought him to the Rossoneri (onerous loan of 2.6 million euros with the right of redemption set at 5.4 plus 1 bonus), he arrived in an insufficient condition: then the muscle injury that forced him to a long stop . Now the news, even though he didn’t work in a group yesterday, says the ex Crotone is recovered and is a player who Pegs can choose when drawing up the training. In short, before the reopening of the market, Messias he has one month to convince himself that he is “from Milan”. And it will be an intense month, with 7 league matches and 2 Champions League matches. That is to say, one every three days, a lot of turnover that will allow a Messias to have your chance. And the Milan observes: if Messias was promoted, Pegs would have an extra weapon. Otherwise the coach could ask for an effort for the Scudetto goal instead of Messias. Like it Lang , Dutch from Bruges, however whose valuation is very high (around 30 million) and there would be competition from half a Premier. Then Verschaeren And Faivre.