a Montpellier resident already fears the great awakening of Lionel Messi

Author of a double in Clermont (5-0) last Saturday, Lionel Messi started his 2022-23 season very strongly at PSG. After a year of complicated adaptation and a lot of criticism, the Argentinian came back particularly sharp from his vacation and ready to finally step into Ligue 1.

Galtier and Messi’s PSG scares Ferri

This change in attitude of the six-time Ballon d’Or is rather noticed by Ligue 1 players. Next opponent of Paris at the Parc des Princes this Saturday evening (9 p.m.), Jordan Ferri expressed his fears about the new Messi:

“It’s always very complicated for them, but we don’t have much to lose. Unlike other years, they all did the preparation. Their new coach immediately brought his touch. He did very well everywhere he went, I don’t see why it wouldn’t work with such a workforce. Especially since we risk having a completely different Messi, ”confided the Hérault midfielder to the Midi Libre.