a Montpellier resident already fears the great awakening of Lionel Messi
Author of a double in Clermont (5-0) last Saturday, Lionel Messi started his 2022-23 season very strongly at PSG. After a year of complicated adaptation and a lot of criticism, the Argentinian came back particularly sharp from his vacation and ready to finally step into Ligue 1.
This change in attitude of the six-time Ballon d’Or is rather noticed by Ligue 1 players. Next opponent of Paris at the Parc des Princes this Saturday evening (9 p.m.), Jordan Ferri expressed his fears about the new Messi:
“It’s always very complicated for them, but we don’t have much to lose. Unlike other years, they all did the preparation. Their new coach immediately brought his touch. He did very well everywhere he went, I don’t see why it wouldn’t work with such a workforce. Especially since we risk having a completely different Messi, ”confided the Hérault midfielder to the Midi Libre.
Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) sees PSG with a lot of fear, especially because Lionel Messi is no longer the same player compared to last year… And because Christophe Galtier is one of the coaches that he values the most.