A mother is murdered in New York while walking her baby

New York police are asking for the public’s cooperation in trying to arrest a man who shot a young mother to death while pushing her three-month-old baby’s stroller.

The victim, 20-year-old Azsia Johnson, was shot in the back of the head at close range, according to authorities trying to control the wave of gun violence sweeping the city.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 95th Street and Lexington on the Upper East Side, and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. The infant was also taken to a hospital and is in good health condition.

The man who shot him was wearing a black hoodie and black pants and ran from the scene, according to police.

The identity of the assailant has not been revealed but, according to a New York Times source, there was a history of violence between the victim and the girl’s father before she was born in March.

At a news conference shortly after the incident, Mayor Eric Adams noted that this tragedy is another example of the scourge of gun violence plaguing the city.

He insisted that the weapons are very accessible “and there is no fear of using them on the streets. This is a result of that.”

“More guns in our city means more lives lost. It means more babies crying while those who love them lie dead. We cannot allow this epidemic to continue to claim lives,” he further tweeted.

