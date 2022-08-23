A mother of an autistic child tackles Cristiano Ronaldo hard

In a testimony published by the Mirror, Sarah Kelly harshly criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo, who attacked his autistic son’s smartphone after a match between Manchester United and Everton. The images had caused controversy.

On August 17, British police issued an official warning to Cristiano Ronaldo for having smashed the mobile phone of a young autistic Everton fan after a match a few months earlier. This story, which had gone viral and shocked, could have ended there. It was without counting on the mother of the teenager, furious, who sent a testimony for the prosecution to the Mirror.

“He’s the most arrogant man I’ve ever spoken to,” plague Sarah Kelly, who recounts, in this story released on Tuesday, having received a call from Cristiano Ronaldo shortly after the incident at Goodison Park. According to her, the Manchester United star striker told her to be “sorry” for his behavior … while believing that he had “done nothing wrong”. In fact, he would have found extenuating circumstances for his bad gesture. “He said to me: ‘I had a terrible upbringing, I lost my father’. I replied that everyone has a sad story, that I lost my father young and that I had cancer”, tackles the mother of the family.

“I broke down in tears”

The Portuguese would have especially taken advantage of this phone call to dissuade his interlocutor from taking legal action. “He told me he didn’t want it in the media or in court. He told me he had a good legal team, he would win and he would fight me until at the end. He said he knew how to play with the media”, says Sarah Kelly, adding that “CR7” would not even have offered to replace the broken phone.

“He put me under pressure. I collapsed in tears,” laments the 37-year-old woman, judging today that Ronaldo had “got away with it” with the simple warning following the police investigation. What pushes her to want to go to court, to obtain compensation.

In the meantime, Sarah Kelly says she is “afraid to leave” her home. The fault of malicious individuals who made her and her son pass “for criminals”.