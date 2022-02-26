A motherhood in conflict | Tarragona Newspaper

Maggie Gyllenhaal, the stupendous actress, is nominated at the Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay for her feature film directorial debut with the dark daughteradaptation of the novel by Elena Ferrante.

Gyllenhaal, who is part of a family of filmmakers, had already gone behind the cameras in The Deuce, the David Simon series in which he starred. In the adaptation of Ferrante’s novel, faithful to the essentials, but with changes in details that do not weigh down the plot, Gyllenhaal appears as screenwriter and director – also producer – and leaves the weight of the performances to Olivia Coleman and Jessie Buckley. giving life to Leda, the protagonist, in two different moments of her life, and Dakota Johnson.

The three are splendid and adjusted to what the story and the film demands of them; Coleman and Buckley are up for the statuette in the category of Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Joining the cast are Ed Harris, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Dominczyk Alba Rohrwacher, among others.

The Dark Daughter tells a story in two stages: in the present, Leda is a professor on vacation on a Greek island who is preparing to read on the beach and work at a less demanding pace and with better weather than her usual place of residence. , Cambridge, near Boston, as repeated in the film.

His tranquility is rudely interrupted by the arrival of a huge and noisy family of Greek-Americans, with not entirely clean businesses and not very pleasant manners. Among all the members of that noisy and a bit tawdry family, she notices Nina: young mother of a beautiful and capricious girl (pleonasm), who does not detach herself from her doll even in the water.

Nina’s relationship with her daughter, which Leda first observes from a distance, awakens in her memories of raising her daughters, Marta and Bianca, now 23 and 25 years old. The tension between Leda and Nina’s family becomes more than evident during the birthday of Calli, Nina’s sister-in-law, who is seven months pregnant.

Nina’s daughter disappears and Leda finds her and takes her to her mother: it is the first time that Leda and Nina speak. What does not appear, much to the girl’s annoyance and family disturbance, is the girl’s doll. Leda has her own musical theme, between sensual and mysterious, composed by Dickon Hinchliffe who signs part of the soundtrack, the other corresponds to Monika. Judy Garland plays and Leda sings hoarse singing Talking Heads and Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer”. Leda’s memories have a physical response in her: dizziness and discomfort when remembering the insistence of little girls, as demanding and absorbing as they are charming, or a kind of sleepiness when remembering sexual episodes with her ex-husband.

Motherhood is the central theme of the film: in Leda’s case, the girls took time away from her to dedicate herself to her fledgling university career, in Nina’s case that contrast is not even necessary: ​​she simply needs a break sometimes.

Part of Gyllenhaal’s merit is translating into another language what was in Ferrante’s novel: the ambivalence about motherhood, how you can have the feeling of drowning, almost disappearing, and at the same time that inexplicable love. And also do it with subtlety and intelligence and taking the film more towards the thriller than towards the melodrama.

The film also suggests that the costs of having children are different for women and men; also, in the cases that appear in the film, the cost of avoiding responsibilities is different for one and the other. Another recurring theme in Ferrante’s novels is female desire and the body: in her novels there is a lot of carnality and women are above all and above all body.

The inner world and the desire for knowledge of its protagonists (it is in Leda, but also in the saga of The Great Friend) is an anomaly, something that is out of the norm, and in fact is the cause of their maladjustment. As for the body and desire, Gyllenhaal’s film preserves that carnality, not only showing it (Leda in the water, the pineapple that falls on her back and causes a bruise; Nina’s bathing suits, her body covered in the hammock for the girl), there is also something in the environment that is transmitted: there is the character of Ed Harris and the sexual tension between Leda and him with the climax of the night of the dance; there is Will, the waiter whom Leda invites to dinner.

Motherhood also destroys sexuality. Gyllenhaal films the sexual scenes with close and suggestive shots, which make the carnality evident, which also highlights a certain violence. The Dark Daughter is a film that exudes knowledge of the trade and dares to break the idealized image of motherhood.