A mother’s love never dies. ‘Umma’ trailer, horror with Sandra Oh

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for ‘umma‘, a horror thriller starring Golden Globe-winning actress Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’). The film is produced by Sam Raimi and will hit theaters in the United States on Friday, March 18.

The film centers on Amanda (Oh) and her daughter, a small family living a quiet life on an American farm. Everything changes when the remains of Amanda’s rootless mother arrive from Korea, causing Amanda to panic about becoming her own mother.

Written and directed by newcomer Iris K. Shim, alongside Oh the film’s cast is made up of Fivel Stewart (‘atypical’), Dermot Mulroney (‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’), Odeya Rush (‘Let It Snow’), MeeWha Alana Lee (‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’) and Tom Yi (‘The Good Place’).

Raimi is producing the project alongside Zainab Azizi for Raimi Productions, also the film’s financier with Starlight Media and Sony’s Stage 6 Films. For his part Peter Luo (CEO of Starlight), Matt Black, Jeanette Volturno, Andr vredal and Marcej Brown of Catchlight Studios are the executive producers.

Next, the trailer and the poster of the film.

You can find this and other trailers on our dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.