A motivated Neymar ready to start a new season with PSG – Canal Supporters PSG 24-7

Author of a very complicated 2021-2022 exercise, notably littered with injuries once again, Neymar Jr. wishes to continue his adventure in Paris. However, internally at the club, opinions would be mixed. Whether Christophe Galtier would greatly like to rely on its number 10, the possibility of offloading it would be on the minds of certain red and blue decision-makers.

Neymar in reconquest mode?

For his part, the player would be totally focused on the new season that is coming. Willing to stay PSG therefore, the Auriverde has apparently displayed a most engaging face for several weeks, relates The Parisian. His early return from vacation confirms this state of affairs and his motivation to perform with the capital club. Besides, LP explains that the Brazilian was particularly available during the tour in Japan, whether towards the fans or during the various promotional operations of the club. Smiling, he would communicate a real joy of living to be with his partners. His agreement, in particular with the ball at his feet, with Kylian Mbappe is, for example, highlighted by The Parisian. Finally, the player’s entourage told the media that Neymar Jr is in great shape and fully focused on the season that awaits the PSG.