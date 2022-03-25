A motorist and an alligator collide on a Florida highway, killing both

Photo courtesy of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) showing an American alligator in Florida. EFE

A man died this Thursday after his car collided with an alligator on a highway in the Tampa metropolitan area, on the west coast of Florida, local media report.

The victim, 59-year-old John Hopkins, was driving his small vehicle, a Chevrolet Aveo, shortly after midnight on a highway when he collided with the reptile, which was on the road and also died as a result of the accident, they reported. authorities to the local channel of the NBC network.

The Aveo is 4.3 meters long, one meter more than the 3.3 meters that the alligator had, a very common species in Florida.

The state has a healthy and stable alligator population estimated at 1.3 million animals of all sizes, according to official estimates.

Following the crash, the vehicle went off the road and rolled into a ditch where another driver saw it and stopped to call police.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they certified that Hopkins had died at the scene.

Although infrequent, local media report accidents of this type with some frequency, whether with crocodiles, alligators or bears.

This story was originally published on March 24, 2022 1:00 p.m.