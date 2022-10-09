A movie romance: how was the love story between Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

Many fans still can’t get over the divorce from Chris Martin Y Gwyneth Paltrow, simply because together they were perfect and because to this day they maintain the same relationship and family affection as when they were married. But after a few brief romances, the lead singer of Coldplay met dakota johnson and, five years later, they are still together and very much in love. How did this movie story start?

The life of Chris Martin took a turn after his separation with Gwyneth Paltrow. After a decade of marriage with the renowned actress and two children in between, the singer of Coldplay put an end to their unforgettable romance. And, although today he maintains an excellent relationship with whom he used to be his wife, the acclaimed artist soon found love once again in Hollywood. It is that for some years he has been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been a couple for five years.

Since Chris Martin broke up with the mother of his children, kept his romantic life away from the press. Although it was revealed that she had brief relationships with Jennifer Lawrence Y Annabelle Wallis, it was not until 2017 when he met the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey. Exactly five years ago, the duo was spotted for the first time in Los Angeles at a private dinner where -according to a source from People– they were shown “very affectionate”.

A month later, romance rumors were stronger than ever. And that is when Coldplay appeared in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to close her world tour, the actress was seen among the members of the public. In this way, her fans soon spread the news with images on social networks, making it clear that it was the beginning of a love relationship.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson prefer to keep their romance private.

By January 2018, the bond was already consolidated: they were shown walking around Los Angeles and finally had their first public appearance in the presentation of a new collection of Stella McCartney. Although her parents had previously confirmed it, in September of that same year Dakota referred to her love story with the singer of Coldplay in dialogue with AND! News. “I’m not going to talk about it, but I’m very happy.” he argued without leaving room for speculation.

Related news

The truth is that since then, Chris Martin Y dakota johnson They have maintained a beautiful family relationship. Beside Gwyneth Paltrowher new husband Brad Falchuck, and his sons Manzana Y Moses they shared holidays, celebrations and special events. In fact, repeatedly Paltrow He talked about his excellent bond with his ex’s new partner and even shared pictures on Instagram with her.

Gwyneth Paltrow, the ex-wife of Chris Martin, and Dakota Johnson get along very well and are even friends.

in conversation with Harper’s Bazaar mentioned about dakota: “I love her. I can understand that it seems strange because it is unconventional. But I just adore her. I always think about what I can add to my life instead of resisting or feeling insecure. I have a lot to lean on.” With his received to the family, the relationship of Johnson Y Martin It has been wonderful. In fact, they even collaborated professionally when the actress directed the music video for Coldplay titled cry cry cry. A movie romance!