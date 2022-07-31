A movie wedding in Laxe

Gómez-Pan does not rule out going back and revolutionizing Spain, he says with a laugh. Above all, for her partner, amazed at Europe. He, on the other hand, conveys that he is very comfortable in Los Angeles. There I started from scratch, surrounded by extremely talented people, which helped me grow. It motivates me to continue learning every day, something that does not happen to me here, he relates. Now and always, due to his profession, he is halfway between one project and another of a different nature. He still can’t reveal many details, but he already talks about a possible film directed by Pablo Larcuen in Hollywood. Among the latest jobs she has done is a campaign for Nissan with Brie Larson, the actress who played her role in the movie the room won the golden statuette in 2016. He has edited Bvlgari ad starring ZendayaThe North Face with Jimmy Chin, the latest from Samsung… Added to these are other very powerful ones featuring Rosala, Tangana or Richard Gereamong many others.

In the next months to publish, in addition, his first book of narrative and audiovisual montage, fruit of the pandemic. It will be very innovative as it integrates QR codes, in addition to approaching the sector with a very current look, which is what characterizes the editor.