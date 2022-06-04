A movie with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart? Director wants to bring the actors together

There is a famous Hollywood director who wants to reunite the leading stars of the Twilight saga, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, for a future film. This is David Cronenberg, recognized for works such as The Fly, Videodrome and Crash. But why this interest?

Cronenberg said that he has worked with the actors separately and that he would like to have them together in a project. “They have developed wonderfully, separately, as actors. Make arthouse movies and pull it off successfully. Kristen and I had a great time, and Rob and I had a great time,” the filmmaker said.

“I’m definitely coming up with a movie, or rather a cool idea to have the two of them back together on screen,” he added in an interview with critic Jordan Ruimy, editor of World of Reel. The last time Cronenberg competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes was with the film ‘Cosmopolis’, which was directed by Pattinson.

For his part, the filmmaker worked with Stewart on his latest body horror film, titled ‘Crimes of the Future’. The story also featured the talent of Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux and is expected to hit theaters around the world from the end of June.

Regarding the possible meeting, Cronenberg clarified that he does not want to “get involved” in the choice of actors in an upcoming film. And he also believes that fans “could expect a certain type of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. And he concluded: “I have the strange feeling that it could be problematic, so for now it is just an idea.”

