a moving story of love and overcoming

Kurt Warner was a famous quarterback American football that knew its golden age in the years of the turn of the century. It was not easy for him to achieve success, and he had to work as a stock boy in a supermarket until he managed to make his way into professional sports. Warner was initially shunned by the Green Bay Packers and other NFL teams, and had to start his football career in arena, considered by many to be second-rate. The Erwin brothers’ film tells his story and is played by Zachary Levi. But the sport is only one aspect of the film. It touches your family history more. At the end of the eighties, Kurt meets a young woman in a bar who captivates him, Brenda Meoni, a ex-marine superbly played by Anna Paquin. But Brenda has a secret: she is a single mother of two children, one of whom is blind. The story of this relationship is the most moving part of the film. A man and a woman, apparently bordered by life, but thanks to their faith and love they manage to accompany each other in difficulties until they achieve their dreams. A very Yankee story, but not without value and interesting human proposals.

The two characters are marked by their fear of failure, the umpteenth failure. But they will help each other overcome their fears. Also decisive for Kurt will be the faith that trainer Dick Vermeil (Dennis Quaid) places in him. For Brenda, it will be her faith in God, which will spread to her husband, that will always keep her on her feet.

The staging is very classic, as well as its script structure, but the performances of the actors give the story freshness and authenticity. For the soundtrack the film has had John Debney, author of the famous soundtrack of Passion of Christby Mel Gibson, as well as other well-known films, such as the great showman, the jungle book or the recent Clifford the big red dog.





Behind the film are the Kingdom studios, owned by brothers Andrew and Jon Erwin, known as the Erwin Brothers, to whom we also owe october baby (2011), which tells the story of Gianna Jessen, born in 1977 ‘by accident’, the result of a botched abortion when her mother was seven weeks pregnant. The Erwins also directed my father’s song, which tells the true story of Christian music singer-songwriter Bart Millard. Dennis Quaid also works on that tape, who plays the singer’s father.

They are also the makers of As long as you’re with me, whose soundtrack was in turn by John Debney. The Erwins began with more technical editing and photography jobs, until in 2002 they founded their own production company with which they began making commercials, music videos and documentaries. The real Kurt and Brenda have served as executive producers of the film.