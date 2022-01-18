a much loved Japanese game is available as a surprise from today

A new game surprisingly adds to the Game Pass catalog, available from today on PC and consoles: let’s talk about Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, a title that marks the debut of the saga on platforms of the Xbox ecosystem.

Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is on sale for 14.99 euros on the Xbox Store and Microsoft Store, but Game Pass subscribers will be able to download it for free at no additional cost right away. The game was initially released in 2020 on iPhone and Android, later on Nintendo Switch in 2021 and now also on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

The 10th anniversary edition of Danganronpa also includes a gallery with sketches, artwork of the characters and preparatory sketches of the protagonists and settings. Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc is the first episode of the series originally released in 2010 on PSP, this first game was then followed by Danganronpa 2 Goodbye Despair and Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony, in Japan the saga is very popular and in addition to video games, manga, anime, OAV and merchandising of all kinds have been released.

Currently it is not clear what the future of Danganronpa will be but if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber you can relive the origins of the franchise with Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition.