A museum dedicated to Maria Callas will open in Athens in 2023 – Europe

(ANSA) – ATHENS, OCTOBER 26 – The museum dedicated to the internationally renowned soprano Maria Callas will open in Athens in the summer of 2023, as announced by the mayor of the Greek capital Kostas Bakoyannis. The museum, which will be inaugurated on the occasion of the centenary of the birth of Callas, will be housed “in a beautiful neoclassical building at number 44 of Mitropoleos street, in the heart of Athens”, reads the press release, and will exhibit “audio documents, recordings of performances and a unique collection of records and personal items of the great soprano “.



The first objects in the Museum’s collection were acquired by the Municipality of Athens in 2000, thanks to participation in an international auction in Paris. Then the archive was enriched thanks to donations from all over the world, including, according to the press release, those of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, La Fenice in Venice and the Arena di Verona, where Callas performed her debut. Italian in 1947.



Born in 1923 to Greek parents who immigrated to New York, Callas (a surname for Kalos) soon returned to live in Greece, where in 1941 she made her debut in Athens in the National Opera.



She soon achieved international fame which earned her the title of Divina. She died in Paris in 1977, and her ashes were scattered in the Aegean Sea. (HANDLE).

