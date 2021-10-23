“A musical journey in the 80s”

Eidos-Montréal And Square Enix have unveiled the release of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the new action video game inspired by the world, and characters, of Marvel Comics. An original story, with a strong narrative component, articulated not only in action scenes, also in dialogues guided by a respectable soundtrack.

Developed for a single player, the title features the leader of Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Lord, in his mad rush in the cosmos in search of impossible feats, extreme missions, with original and well-known characters (such as Gamora, Groot And Rocket) along with old and new acquaintances.

In fact, the possibility of being able to see other characters within the new playable title, such as the most famous Avengers, is not excluded, but they are still confidential information, as they revealed to us during the interview. Mary DeMarle, Senior Narrative Director, And Jean François Dugas – Senior Creative Director by Guardians of the Galaxy.

“This is our totally original version of the Guardians of the Galaxy” says Dugas, explaining the setting in which the player will find himself immersed: “We wrote our original story, which is therefore partly outside of everything that the general public has known in cinematic terms in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Star Lord, or Peter Quill, however, also comes to us from 80s, and on that knowledge we forged his universe of reference, also in musical terms ».

The films made by the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (2014) and Vol. 2 (2017), with a third installment due in 2023, have launched Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana ) Drax (Dave Bautista) Groot and Rocket (with the voices in the original version of Vin Diesel and Bradely Cooper respectively) in the world of Avengers, the most profitable film franchise ever, second in the box office only to Avatar (which recently regained the record as the highest-grossing film in the world).

These films have allowed even the general public, those not exactly passionate about pop culture (the branch of entertainment that feeds the world of cinema, comics and video games), to know the Guardians of the Galaxy. The original Guardians of the Galaxy game is therefore based on these foundations. So what to focus on to intrigue experienced players and bring less experienced players closer? On the soundtrack.

«The music of the 80s is undoubtedly one of the strengths of film productions, and this represents, even symbolically, the bond with Peter and his childhood also in our video game. The soundtrack plays a really important role. We had a lot of fun selecting the wide range of titles, and in the launch video of the gameplay we have already given you a taste of it »comments Dugas.

“We licensed 31 original titles, give them Iron Maiden to Rick Astley, from Blondie ai Wham! The songs will not be present only in the gameplay, where they will also serve to determine the progress of the battles and the success or not of the team. They will also be available on the Milan, the spaceship piloted by the Guardians of the Galaxy, with a jukebox where you can select your favorite song “DeMarle underlined, also adding a fundamental aspect regarding the narrative of the game:” We have read many comics and we liked the idea of ​​starting an important intergalactic war conflict twelve years later. We are not talking about the one faced cinematically in Avengers: Infinity War, but a different story, our original war. And in the game we will face the path that each of the Guardians had to take during that conflict. An eccentric group of space outlaws who work together under huge amounts of cash as rewards. In addition to this, however, we know that there is much more. Peter Quill, the elusive Star-Lord, has not yet understood what it means to be a leader, so we will also talk about this aspect, and it will be up to the spectator to build a team from a team of mercenaries ».

Instead, we talked about this aspect with Steve Szczepkowski, front man of the band Star-Lord and Senior Audio director of Eidos Montreal for the game. The band, created specifically to make the music for the videogame, has exclusively released the music video, which was filmed by the staff of Eidos Montreal using a VHS filter to make it as realistic as possible, and to bring even those players who had hung the controller on the wall for a while: «From the beginning Marvel wanted us to take the franchise and make it our own, giving it its own identity. So we’ve had their blessing from the start and I think it’s something that has definitely helped us. If we had tried to adapt the films to the video game, it would not have worked, because it is a different medium and does not necessarily lend itself. We also chose the 80s on the nostalgia effect that many movies and TV series have brought in the last few years. For our video we chose an animation similar to that of the Japanese cartoons, the ones we grew up with. The video game has a broad spectrum of audiences, but we would also like to address those players who have hung up the controller on a nail, or those who have raised a family, and who will find themselves a play together with their children. I am a father of two girls and I am happy that they feel represented and part of pop culture. The “nerds” when I was young I were marginalized, now we are no longer “.

Developed by Eidos-Montréal in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released simultaneously for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and streaming with GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021.