a ‘must’ in your wardrobe for less than 80 euros

Related news

For many years, numerous celebrities around the world have made it clear that the female tuxedo It is a hit for any gala. Personalities like Lady Di or Angelina Jolie have chosen this garment, which was traditionally considered masculine, since the creation of the first tuxedo for women by french designer, Yves Saint-Laurentin 1966. The garment was conceived as a new alternative for the most daring women due to how groundbreaking this design was.

Now Zara, one of the brands with the most followers of the Inditex textile group, brings us this article, combining a blaser with a satin lapel collar and long sleeves with shoulder pads, and high-waisted skinny trousers, with a narrow leg but not too tight. Perfect to wear to any event, this suit will pass any dress code being a basic that always works. In addition, the price of this suit is affordable for everyone.

Through its website (zara.com), and by less than 80 euros, we can get this garment that will remain in our closet for many years. We no longer have to spend a fortune to buy a garment as praised as this. A company dinner, a birthday party, a wedding and even an awards gala. For all parties you will have the opportunity to wear this tuxedo.

The female suit

Before, when women received an invitation to a gala, they all thought of a dress as the best option to wear a look according to the occasion. Fortunately, for many years now, we no longer have to limit ourselves to that one alternative to form a outfits amazing.

This has been shown by the most followed international celebrities on the red carpets of the most important events every year. Neither more nor less than in the most relevant ceremony in the world of fashion, the MET gala, held on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. In it, we have been able to see singers like Rihanna or models like Kate Mossmarking style with the female suit.

But this is not only in the artistic world, royal personalities They have also joined this trend. LQueen Letizia, Princess Diana of Wales or Meghan Markle They have been some of those who have given free rein to originality with the women’s tuxedo. Without forgetting, of course, how groundbreaking the decision of Cara Delevingne, to attend the wedding of Eugenie of York in a suit, breaking the protocols that royal ceremonies point to. With a hat in the purest English and a tie incorporated, the model defied the rules wearing an outfit considered by many ‘masculine’.

To wear this garment, many choose the most classic option: a black suit combined with a white shirt, suitable for any occasion. Others decide to reverse this choice with a white suit. The most daring play with the different colors that numerous stores offer us, achieving a look different and comfortable.

Zara is one of the stores where we can find these different options. In more ‘chic’ colors such as pale pink or red or betting on prints, the firm offers us endless alternatives for a modest price.

Follow the topics that interest you