A mysterious celestial body obscures its star – Space & Astronomy

It does not appear to be a planet, much less an asteroid, the mysterious celestial object that with clouds of dust unpredictably darkens its parent star, 2,300 light years from us: its presence was discovered by analyzing data from the Tess space telescope. of NASA, thanks to artificial intelligence. The study, with the first hypotheses on the identity of the celestial body called TIC 400799224, is published in The Astronomical Journal by an international team of experts led by Brian P. Powell of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The discovery of TIC 400799224 happened almost by chance, examining some data that showed a rapid blurring of a star followed by different variations of its brightness: a phenomenon interpreted as a kind of eclipse and usually associated with an orbiting planet or celestial body that it breaks down emitting dust. By studying the data collected on the mysterious object in the previous six years, the researchers found that it does not orbit a single star, but a binary system where one of the two stars pulsates with a periodicity of 19.77 days.

The object that obscures the light, however, seems to do so in an unpredictable way. Its dust clouds can reduce brightness by 37% or even 75%, depending on which star is considered in the binary system. The hypothesis that at the moment seems more likely is that TIC 400799224 is a minor body that emits dust every time it generates a collision along its path.