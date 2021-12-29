A mysterious epidemic has killed 97 people in Africa, WHO investigates

At least 97 have died from a mysterious disease in South Sudan, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to launch an investigation, several media reports, including Abc News. The victims are mainly the elderly and children under 14. The deaths occurred following the floods that hit the north of the country in recent months. The investigations by the experts began last November and initially it was thought of a cholera epidemic. But the WHO analyzes would have denied this hypothesis, while there is still no clarity on the real cause.

In a statement to ABC News, Collins Boakye-Agyemang, WHO spokesperson for Africa, said the agency began investigating the outbreak in November but did not provide further details. What is known is that the most frequently observed symptoms are cough, diarrhea, fever, headache, loss of appetite, weakness and pain in the joints and chest.

In a statement last month, the international aid group Médecins Sans Frontières called the floods a “perfect storm” for epidemics. “People do not have enough water or water storage options, and there is no waste collection, while dead goats and dogs are left to rot in drainage systems,” the statement read.