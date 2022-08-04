a mysterious guest at his side

The 30-year-old star is enjoying her vacation in Italy. And she seems to be in good company. But who is this mysterious stranger?

“Stop tucking in your belly,” wrote Selena Gomez while posting a TikTok recently. In the video, the star in a one-piece swimsuit took advantage of the sun without complex and invited her fans to do the same. On vacation for a few days in Italy, the interpreter of “Love You Like A Love Song” was seen on August 3, on an impressive yacht, in photos published by the “Daily Mail”.

At his side, girlfriends, relatives and a face that is not completely unknown to fans of Selena Gomez: Andrea Lervolino. The Italian is a film producer who worked with the actress of “Only Murders in the Building” in 2016. The duo had collaborated on “Les Insoumis”. Selena Gomez starred in the film, alongside James Franco, and Andrea Lervolino was in production. After that, they often jumped at the opportunity to see each other again: in Italy, in particular, during the 27th birthday of the American actress. The passage of the star in Europe for the summer holidays will not have been an exception. The two ended up on the yacht having fun and pulling each other in the water, like two teenagers. The nature of their relationship still remains a secret.

30 years !

On July 22, just before her Italian getaway, the former Disney Channel child star celebrated her 30th birthday…

