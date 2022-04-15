A mysterious hepatitis is affecting children in Great Britain

AGI – There are 74 cases of acute childhood hepatitis reported in the United Kingdom and Ireland, characterized by severe symptoms but without a known etiology. Reported on the official website of the World Health Organization (WHO), these episodes occurred in United Kingdom, Ireland and Spainand the international body confirms that investigations have been started to reconstruct the reasons underlying the acute manifestations of hepatitis.

On 5 April the International Health Regulations (IHR) National Focal Point (NFP) for the UK notified WHO ten cases of severe acute hepatitis, of unknown etiology in clinically healthy children from central Scotland. Patients ranged in age from 11 months to five years.

Between the most common symptoms, experts reported jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Within three days, the number of similar episodes across the UK rose to 74. Viral strains associated with hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E were excluded. Some cases required transfer to wards specialized pediatric liver and six children underwent liver transplantation.

According to data updated to 11 April no deaths occurred, but the international body warns that, given the rate of contagion, new cases could emerge. Meanwhile, although a possible epidemiological link has been detected, the etiology of these hepatitis is still considered unknown and remains under active investigation.

Internationally, Fewer than five similar incidents have been reported in Ireland, and three cases in Spain. Further investigations are underway by the national health authorities, which will aim to identify the moment of contagion in order to optimize prevention strategies.

“The United Kingdom – reads the WHO website – has reported a recent one significant and unexpected increase in cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in young children. Although the potential role of adenovirus and / or SARS-CoV-2 in the pathogenesis of these cases represents a hypothesis, it is necessary to continue the studies and identify the infectious and non-infectious factors to be considered in order to correctly assess and manage the risk “.

The World Health Organization adds that new episodes could emerge, given the rate of onset of these hepatitis, so it is essential to direct efforts to identify possible triggers. “Identifying the etiology of these hepatitis is an absolute priority – continues the WHO – any epidemiological links between the cases could provide useful information to trace the origin of the disease. In the meantime We do not recommend introducing restrictions on international travel. The information currently available does not justify an increase in restrictions “.