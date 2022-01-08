A mysterious object has been discovered that spits debris into space, and scientists want to understand

TESS stands for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, a space telescope whose mission is to detect exoplanets around the galaxy. What we usually do to find these distant worlds is to study the brightness of the stars. When their light fades imperceptibly for a certain amount of time we know that something has obscured it. In that case it is usually a planet that makes its orbit. Here’s how we find them.

This time, however, there was something different and the explained have a hard time explaining it. TIC 400799224 is a binary star whose brightness has dropped abnormally, as if a very dusty object had passed in front of it. Darkening occurs approximately every 19.77 days, but the length, intensity, and shape of these passages vary greatly.

alejomirandaGetty Images

At the moment we do not have certain answers. The theories advanced by astronomers concern the possibility that it is something similar to our Ceres, the largest asteroid in our solar system (almost a dwarf planet), an object that emits these puffs due to its slow disintegration. They might have something similar down there, but bigger.

The study of this distant system will continue until we have a more precise idea of ​​this event. And who knows that the answer is not something that we had not remotely imagined.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io