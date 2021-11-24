a mysterious tweet intrigues fans

Although it has been established that Blue Box Studios has nothing to do with Kojima, there are those who believe that the development team of the famous game designer is working on a horror that, according to some, could be the reboot of silent Hill. To support this bizarre theory there would be a strange tweet from Kojima containing references to the game.

A few days ago Kojima Productions opened a new division dedicated to music and TV, a topic on which the portal Deadline wrote an article. Initially, the article in question claimed that Kojima Productions was the team responsible not only for Death Stranding, but also for Silent Hill (without the final “s”, which was part of the title in development at Konami before it was abandoned. developer). For some strange reason, Hideo Kojima shared the article through their official Twitter profile, including references to Silent Hill in the title, which they have been removed within the article.

This is a somewhat bizarre situation, as it is not clear if the title was a simple mistake by the author or an anticipation of the project currently in progress at Kojima Productions. In any case, this simple message was enough to tease the fans, who believe that the retweet is not accidental.

We invite you to accept this information with great caution, as it could be a trivial misunderstanding. Waiting to know what the next game of the team is, we remind you that on our pages you will find the fan film Silent Hill Restless Dreams.