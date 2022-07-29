Entertainment

A mystery: How is Brad Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie and their children?

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 63 2 minutes read

The divorce of the couple known as Brangelina, that is, the one made up of Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Joliewas highly publicized, and left their children behind in the position of choosing between their mother or their father.

The male star of Mr & Mrs Smith has been busy recently promoting her upcoming action comedy Bullet Train but makes the most of her downtime with her children, despite ongoing legal disputes with her ex.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 63 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Television programming today: the final of Survivors or a movie, you decide

3 mins ago

OM, PSG – Mercato: Tudor casts the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo in Marseille

4 mins ago

Five movies on Netflix that were made with the highest award in the film industry and are future classics

14 mins ago

Guardians of the Galaxy: Gamora’s disappearance could change everything in the third opus

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button