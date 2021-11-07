a NASA probe will crash into an asteroid to divert its orbit »Science News

The goal is Dimorphos, a small satellite of the largest asteroid Didymos.

In just under a year, a NASA spacecraft will voluntarily crash into an asteroid with the aim of diverting its trajectory as part of the mission classified as “planetary defense“. The setting is reminiscent of the movie “Armageddon”, in which Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck save the planet from a huge asteroid that crashes towards Earth. However, although it sounds like science fiction, it will be a real mission that the space agency has been preparing for a few years already. Although there are still no known large asteroids capable of falling to Earth, it is important for experts to prepare for this possible eventuality. “We do not want to find ourselves in the situation where an asteroid heads towards the Earth finding us unprepared “Lindley Johnson, of the planetary defense department, explained at a NASA conference. The mission, dubbed DART, will take off from California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on November 23. Ten months later, it will reach its goal.

Space: A NASA probe will crash into an asteroid to divert its orbit

In reality, the objectives are two: the first, a large asteroid, called Didymos, which measures 780 meters in diameter, twice the height of the Eiffel Tower. And, in orbit around the asteroid, a moon, Dimorphos, 160 meters in diameter, higher than the Statue of Liberty. It is on this “moon” that the spacecraft, which is about 100 times smaller, will end its journey. But “This will not destroy the asteroid, it will only give it a small hit“, According to Nancy Chabot, of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, who is leading the mission. Therefore, the orbit of the asteroid’s small satellite will be changed by approximately 1%. In this way, explains Andy Cheng, “if one day an asteroid is discovered on a collision course with the Earth we will have an idea of ​​how much force we will need for the object to avoid us“.