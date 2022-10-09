A national congress brings to Granada the applications of medical ozone treatments

The Spanish Society of Ozone Therapy (SEOT) has scheduled its VII National Congress for October 20, 21 and 22 in Granada, which aims to bring the reality of treatment with ozone doctor to all health workers.

The program includes internationally renowned specialists who will show the advantages of this technology in the treatment of certain acute and chronic ailments, within a congress with one day of workshops and two days of debates and round tables.









On the first day, four pre-congress courses and workshops on ozone therapy will be held ecoguided, infiltrated ozone in the foot and ankle, the regenerative treatment of tissues with ozonated platelet-rich plasma and stem cells, and ozone therapy in aesthetic and anti-aging medicine. In addition, two seminars on ozone therapy in veterinary medicine and dentistry will take place.

These courses are accredited by the Health Professions Continuing Education System of the Ministry of Health.

On Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22, different conferences, round tables and debates will be held on the benefits of the therapeutic use of ozone in different fields of medicine, as reported by the organizers. The first of the round tables will revolve around the biocidal effect of ozone and immunostimulationfollowed by another on applications in pain medicine.

In addition, there will be a debate on interventionism with medical ozone in the treatment of pain, followed by another on ozone therapy in oncology.

On the last day, the fifth round table will be held that will deal with the use of medical ozone in the treatment of Covid-19. The day will continue with a short program on controversies in medical ethics, a master conference on medical ozone and a closing talk by Dr. Velázquez Rivera, vice president of the Andalusian Association of Pain and Coordinator of the Andalusian Plan for the care of people with pain.

The Spanish Society of Ozone Therapy brings together the medical group specialized in this type of treatment whose objective is to promote, search for, study and contribute to the scientific development of the application of ozone therapy in the various specialties of medicine.

It is made up of more than one hundred professionals from all over Spain who use this technique both in the public and private spheres.