“A near-death experience”: Orlando Bloom looks back on this serious accident which occurred when he was nineteen

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Orlando Bloom posted a video on Instagram in collaboration with Unicef ​​in which he speaks about a terrible accident that occurred when he was ten years old -nine years. A tragedy from which he did not come out unscathed.

“When I was 19, I fell three stories out of a window and broke my back”, says Orlando Bloom in a video posted on the Instagram account of UNICEF, of which he has been an ambassador since 2009. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the actor took to social networks to approach this terrible accident which occurred at the age of nineteen which, if it did not cost him his life, caused him a real trauma. “I was very lucky to survive the fall because my spinal cord was barely intact. I was told for the first four days that I would never walk again”continues the ex-husband of Miranda Kerr.

A dark time

For Orlando Bloom, this accident is comparable to what he describes as “A near-death experience.” For the actor, it was “the beginning of a long and painful journey to understand and recognize certain patterns in (his) life which led (him) to have many accidents, culminating in (his) back being broken.” Hospitalized for several days, operated on the spine and wearing a corset to maintain his back, the actor declares bluntly that the physical consequences of his fall have had a strong impact on his mental health. “The months after the fall were a pretty dark time”did he declare.

Suffering from being physically diminished, Orlando Bloom then relates a particularly significant trauma to his psychological state. “Mental health is particularly complex because it is invisible, he recalled. It is really essential to reach out to others, to talk to them, to find someone with whom to establish the communication that will allow you to change and evolve…”reveals the fiancé of Katy Perry since 2019. Also, if today everything is better for the happy father of two children, he does not hesitate to testify to free the floor around psychological disorders.