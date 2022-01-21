Wall Street finds a bit of grit and the European stock exchanges take the opportunity to close the penultimate session of the week up. The Milan Stock Exchange also had a positive session thanks to the recovery of some shares that had been heavily penalized in the previous days. Today a negative news paradoxically helps the Stock Exchanges and Wall Street while these stocks, especially related to energy, are splashing in Piazza Affari.

The Nasdaq moves away from the danger zone

Equity markets got off to an uncertain start this morning, influenced by yet another negative session on the Wall Street Stock Exchange. Yesterday the three major indices of the US stock exchange closed with a drop of around 1% after a difficult day. In particular, the Nasdaq index yesterday ended down by almost 1.2%, dangerously approaching the threshold of 14,200 points. For a few sessions, all eyes have been on this index that could decide the fate of Piazza Affari and the European stock exchanges.

However, the decline in the Nasdaq and the other indices did not negatively affect the closure of the Japanese and Chinese stock exchanges. The main equity markets of China and Japan finished the session with increases of more than 1%. The opening of the stock exchanges in Europe was prudent. In the first two hours of trading, the prices of the lists remained close to parity, then gradually gained courage and strength.

At the end of trading in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 index and the German stock exchange closed with a rise of 0.7%. The French stock market had to settle for a 0.3% rise, while London closed in negative territory with a decline of less than 0.1%. All the lists finished at the highs of the day thanks to the positive opening on Wall Street. At the time of the close of the lists in Europe, the three largest indices of the US market were up by more than 1%.

A negative news paradoxically helps the stock exchanges and Wall Street while these stocks are splashing in Piazza Affari

Paradoxically, negative news regarding weekly unemployment benefits claims in the US may have favored a rebound in US prices. Like every Thursday, even today at 14:30 Rome time the agencies beat a much-awaited figure from the market. Last week, US weekly jobless claims went up, meaning the job market has produced fewer jobs. A slowdown in job growth could persuade the Fed not to raise rates in March. This is why this news could have favored the rebound of the US stock market and the positive closing of the EU lists.

In fact, a series of quarterly above expectations also positively influenced the launch of Wall Street.

The Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) of the Milan stock exchange followed the other stock exchanges and closed with a rise of 0.7%. Prices finished at 27,570 points. The top three stocks among the blue chips were Telecom, Enel and A2A. For Telecom, the takeover of KRR moves away and the hypothesis of a merger with Open Fiber is back in vogue, which the market does not mind. Enel, A2A and the other utilities rose because the hypothesis that the government imposes a tax on the extra profits of energy companies is rejected.

