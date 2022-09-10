a Netflix series that does not even reach the insufficient but that sweeps the platform

Photo credit: Netflix

The challenge of this article is to try to find out why ‘Duality’, the seven-part Netflix miniseries, has been at number 1 on the platform since it premiered on August 19. We are very much in favor of thinking that the mystery lies simply in the fact that once you have seen the first or second chapter, you are already hooked and you are not going to leave it for the few episodes that are, because of quality, what is It says quality, it’s quite fair.

‘Duality’, with Michelle Monaghan as the protagonist, is the typical series in which what happens makes you stay thinking like… has this happened? At what point did this happen that they say, that I have lost myself? The series, with a good starting point, ends up getting mixed up, becoming very convoluted and makes it lose a lot of rating (It has a 5.8 on IMDB and a 26% on Rotten Tomatoes!)

Monaghan plays the McCleary twin sisters. Gina is a writer and lives in Los Angeles., Leni has a horse farm in Virginia. Both are very close and call each other all the time for advice. But suddenly Leni doesn’t return the calls. Her husband, Jack Beck (Matt Bomer), He confirms that he has disappeared and Gina flies to his home town to see how she can help.

Gina He enlists Sheriff Louise Floss (Karen Robinson) to help him search. She is a woman who knows the protagonist’s past since she was in a lower position, so she knows why she left town under strange circumstances and tells her assistant, Paula Martínez (Rosanny Zayas).

A most complete distribution

‘Duality’ continues to introduce us little by little, in the first episode, to a large part of the cast. Thus, we know to the father of the Victor twins (Michael O’Neill), who lives with the youngest of the sisters, Claudia (Ali Stoker), very resentful for the departure of his sister. And next we meet Natasha (Maddie Nichols), the family nanny.

Everything starts to get tangled up and turn into pure paranoia, because in the first episode we realize that not only are they twins, but Gina is actually Leni. The two change lives regularly. It seems that the real Gina has fled for good, as a note tells Leni that she can choose any of her lives from now on.

Are we facing the ‘paranoid’ version of ‘Orphan Black’? A little bit (paranoid especially for the viewer). And there are a lot of things we don’t like: it’s not that Michelle Monaghan is Meryl Streep, but frankly her acting leaves a lot to be desired, she’s overly melodramatic. The direction of actors is lazy, lazy.

But we could almost run over it if the idea on which the series is built made any sense (although it is true that some of the following questions will be resolved in more episodes): Why change your life so often, lying to family and friends? Have they been fooling us who was Leni and who was Gina throughout the first chapter? Chaos, come on.

It’s messy and confusing, even a little ridiculous, but it has dethroned ‘The Sandman’: RESPECT as the most watched on Netflix.