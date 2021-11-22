A never born feeling and Dazn’s mess

Luigi Gubitosi, the number one of the Telecom group, ended up in the storm in a quite sensational and irrational way. His current mandate as CEO was just confirmed for three years at the shareholders’ meeting last March. But today a substantial part of that same assembly is aiming to take him out after only eight months. His head is in fact the first shareholder of the group, the French of Vivendi, who control 23.5% of Tim’s capital. But why did the transalpine group, controlled by a well-known and even controversial financier like Vincent Bolloré, so target the Neapolitan manager? The question starts from afar, because the current governance structure of Telecom stems from a compromise to make Vivendi and Cdp coexist under the same roof. And Gubitosi was not chosen by the French. Not only that, but once he was co-opted into the board of directors and then confirmed at the top of the group, he applied to keep the shareholders – and therefore also Vivendi – at a due distance. “He never let him touch the ball,” says a former team leader, using an expression that everyone understands. In a context like this it is clear that the top manager ends up under the magnifying glass, waiting for him to make a false step. And, unfortunately for Gubitosi, during the year the group’s numbers turned out to be worse than expected, creating the conditions for the French attack. A couple of choices made by the manager in particular weighed on the accounts. The first was to calculate the impact of the vouchers that the government had announced to encourage digital dissemination. Bonuses that turned out to be lower than hoped, generating lost revenue for Tim. The second and most sensational was the Dazn operation: the choice to finance the streaming platform with the significant sum of 340 million for three years, thus aiming to have the driving force of football to find new customers both for the Tim Vision system and for broadband. The operation, as Gubitosi himself admitted in the presentation of the third quarter accounts, proved to be ineffective. Less than a third are the customers who have signed up compared to the estimates. Vivendi didn’t really go down. All the more so because the Dazn operation was seen as a personal initiative of Gubitosi, carried out also thanks to the excellent relations with the CEO of the Serie A League, Luigi De Siervo, former top manager of Rai when Gubitosi was the general manager of Viale Mazzini. Gubitosi, on the other hand, risks paying the duty of his own “constituency”, that terrain of financial relations and Roman relations that has led him over the years to obtain top positions (from Wind, to Rai, to Alitalia), roles associative and with an excellent image, while leaving the more strictly industrial side a little uncovered. Not surprisingly, in Tim his greatest merit is having cut the debt, at the expense of a strategy on revenues. Compared to which the Dazn case appeared as an improvisation, which turned out to be unfortunate. While there is no shortage, even in the home of the great Italian partner, the CDP, some perplexities about the choices of roles among internal managers. The takeover bid by the US Kkr fund, launched on the entire group, could be the card that overturns the game and puts Gubitosi back on track. But Vivendi knows this and will try to kick Gubitosi out immediately before he can carry out the fund project. The war has begun.