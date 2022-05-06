a new $400 million deal with Universal?

After the general manager of Universal Music confirmed that Drake had signed a new contract with the structure, the American press claims that this deal could be worth 400 million dollars.

One of the most popular and profitable artists on the planet, Drake has signed a new deal with Universal Music in recent days. It was the general manager of the record company, Lucian Grainge, who announced it in person to variety. Obviously very proud to keep the Canadian rapper in his ranks, the latter mentioned a very important contract involving several areas such as publishing, song rights or even merchandising. According to the media XXLwho cite sources belonging to the recording industry across the Atlantic, Drizzy would have accepted a total offer of around 400 million dollars. A sum absolutely not surprising when you know the impact of Drake with each new single or project, while remembering the immense number of hits he has created since his debut and still generates hundreds of millions of plays each year.

REPORT: Drake signs new label deal estimated to be worth around $400 millionhttps://t.co/S38jrTi2lt —XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 5, 2022

