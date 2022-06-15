A new actor could portray Harley Quinn on screen – where does that leave Margot Robbie?

ads

It’s hard to know where the DC Extended Universe stands these days. The divisive film franchise of DC Comics-based movies (and a TV show) could be looking for a total rebrand under Warner Bros’ partnership with Discovery. It’s a big decision to reset an entire cinematic universe, but with notable stars like Ezra Miller and Amber Heard tarnishing the brand with each passing day, it might not be a difficult decision. But where would that leave stars like Margot Robbie, especially with recent news?

The Joker of 2019 will have a sequel. Titled Joker: Folie à deux, the upcoming film marks the tentative return of Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Batman villain. In addition, he will be joined by his usual accomplice, Harley Quinn. At the time of writing, Lady Gaga is currently in talks to play Harley in the film.

But Margot Robbie has played the character for years. Would it still be Harley in the future? This is what we know.

First appearing in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, Harley Quinn (Arleen Sorkin) is introduced as the Joker’s (Mark Hamill) loyal henchman and eventual one-sided romantic partner. Since her debut, she has become an iconic DC anti-hero. In the current continuity, she escaped her toxic relationship with the Joker and explored her bisexuality with fellow Gotham femme fatale Poison Ivy.

Since then, her popularity has brought her to the big screen.

Harley Quinn first came to life in 2016’s Suicide Squad, played by Margot Robbie. Although the film itself was poorly received at the time, Margot’s portrayal of the classic villain was regarded as one of Suicide Squad’s few high points. The character received her own spin-off movie with Birds of Prey, where Margot reprises her role as Harley becomes more of an anti-hero. She would later play Harley once again in The Suicide Squad, a soft reboot of the first film.

Margot Robbie has become synonymous with Harley Quinn. Even in the worst DCEU movies, her performance was generally praised. But with the changing winds in the DCEU and other Batman-related film projects now taking precedence over the original franchise, is there still room for Margot Robbie to play Harley once again? After all, she’s certainly open to it.

In February 2021, she and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn were discussing a future Harley Quinn project.

James has reportedly declared that Margot is “the best actress [he’s] she’s worked with” and is looking forward to working with her again on a Harley-centric story.

Margot herself has even expressed interest in playing Harley again in other projects. In an interview with ET, Margot half-jokingly said that she would love to work alongside Leslie Grace in the next Batgirl movie.

But there are too many moving pieces for the DCEU to confirm whether or not Margot Robbie might return as Harley any time soon. At the very least, Lady Gaga’s Harley would exist in an alternate universe to Margot’s. This would be similar to how The Batman has no place in the DCEU.

But if all this mismatched DCEU branding sounds confusing, that’s because it is. With the future of the DCEU so uncertain, it’s hard to determine if even popular characters like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will ever return to the big screen.

