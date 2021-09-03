a new album (after 40 years) and a hologram

In the years when everyone thinks of riding the wave of nostalgia to invoice and return to the crest of the wave, it was a bit inevitable that even the Abba did not give it a thought. And so, 40 years ago The Visitors, their latest album, the Swedish band returns with a new album and a new digital show anticipated by a live stream on YouTube broadcast on September 2 and entitled Abba Voyage. The new album, which will arrive on November 5th, is called, in fact, Voyage – 2 singles, I Still Have Faith In You And Don’t Shut Me Down, are already available -, and will be accompanied by a tour that will start on May 27, 2022 in London in an arena built specifically for the occasion in the presence of three thousand lucky spectators: this is where Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad will materialize on stage as holograms, alongside a 10-piece live band.

“With the help of ourselves as young people, we will travel into the future. It’s something that has never been done before, ”the Abba revealed in a press release. Their digital versions, made by George Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic, have been created thanks to months of motion capture footage that will allow both the band and the public to go back in time to deliver the “strangest and most spectacular concert. that is ever possible to imagine “. The compromise for the return seems to have been this, given that, at least for the moment, Agnetha, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny and Anni-Frid have not hinted at the idea of ​​returning to the stage in flesh and blood despite the numbers are on their side: 400 million records sold, 17 number one hits and a series of classics, from Waterloo, with which they won Eurovision in 1978, a Oh Mama, from Dancing Queen to Money Money Money, entered by right among the best known and loved songs in the world.

Born in 1972, the Abba remained active for just over ten years obtaining such an extraordinary success as to allow them to live on income (and rights) for life: at a certain point, however, the magic breaks, the two couples formed by Björn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog and by Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad break up and the Abba are left with only two divorces and the desire to lay down their arms. The Winner Takes it All, their most introspective song, put an end, in 1982, to the band, even if their myth continues to live in the collective memory not only thanks to the museum dedicated to them in Stockholm, but also to the global success of the musical Oh Mama!, which also became a film with Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Amanda Seyfried in 2008 and again in 2018.

