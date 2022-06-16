a new album? What we know





BEYONCE. Queen B announces her return with a brand new project, called “Renaissance” and expected in July.

Queen B is back. This Thursday, June 16, 2022, via the Twitter account of the Tidal streaming platform (that of her husband Jay-Z, ed.), Beyoncé announces the upcoming release of a new project, called Renaissance. This (potential) seventh album is expected in stores on July 29th. In the message posted on Twitter, it also says “act 1”. It is therefore very likely that Renaissance or a multi-part project.

In addition to Tidal, Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music accounts shared the news. What, obviously, aroused worldwide enthusiasm, especially since Beyoncé has not released anything solo since 2016 and the album Lemonade. The Renaissance project would have 16 titles, according to the American site Rated R&B. According to the tabloid The Sun, Beyoncé “wrote all the tracks during the pandemic, when she was desperate and desperate to be on stage and with her fans.” The same source specifies that “this album and the promotion will be the most interactive since the beginning of her career, because she wants to go to the fans”.

The most observant have also noticed that on Beyoncé’s website, totally revamped for the occasion, it was possible to buy a Renaissance box, containing a t-shirt, a CD and a box with posters and a photo booklet. All for 38.95 euros. The rest will have to wait.