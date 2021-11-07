A new Amazon scam is ready to strike ahead of Black Friday: how to defend yourself

The imminent Black Friday entices the scammers, who have been staging dangerous scams to deceive Amazon customers for days

After cryptocurrency scam through Google Ads, scammers have targeted i Amazon customers. And this is not positive news, considering the imminent arrival of Black Friday (which this year will coincide with Friday 26 November) and, more generally, the period of strong discounts already underway.

The increase in shopping on Amazon obviously constitutes a great opportunity for scammers, who aim to get their hands on the sensitive data of the subscribers to the e-commerce platform: telephone numbers, first of all, but also credit cards. According to the findings of TechRadar, it would seem that the new wave of scams on Amazon has already been active for a few days and this is demonstrated by various emails received from users and reported on the web.

Yes, because as often happens in these cases, the triggering element of the scam revolves around an alleged one e-mail (obviously false) forwarded to accounts registered on Amazon, through which they would signal problems emerged in the same account and can be resolved by a call to a telephone number reported at the bottom of the communication. The novelty is the absence of strange links or grammar errors: everything feels real, to such an extent that the URLs contained in the email actually lead to official pages on Amazon.

How to defend yourself from the new Amazon scam

As explained on the net, the phone call will trigger a real mechanism scam: on the other side of the line, scammers will boast that they are part of the Amazon customer service in order to extract particularly sensitive information, obviously including the credit card number.

How to defend yourself? Despite the alleged and only apparent veracity of the message that could actually lead to the trap, it must be specified that Amazon does not require its customers to be called at a specific telephone number, but the opposite happens: it is the user who contacts the e-commerce platform to obtain support, which can be via chat, email or telephone number; in the latter case, Amazon will contact the customer. The general advice remains valid: do not provide sensitive information in any way, especially if it concerns it payment methods.