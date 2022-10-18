A new anonymous email at the IDB denounces more affairs and points out who would be responsible for the displacement of Claver-Carone

The Argentine James Scriven was left in the middle of a scandal within the IDB after being pointed out by an anonymous letter of being the protagonist of two forbidden love affairs within the institution (EFE)

The emails anonymous with complaints about recurrent lack of ethics among their executives seem to be the order of the day within the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). After one of them triggered a series of investigations and caused the expulsion of the last president of the bank, Mauricio Claver Caroneanother email you accessed Infobae makes explicit more irregular situations between executive directors and hierarchical employees.

Anonymous, the e-mail was written by “a group of women” what do they say “love the institution” and they are “furious” with the way in which the internal process against the North American was initiated Claver-Carone To whom is the note addressed from the box “The Pandora Box”.

“Now that Pandora’s Box has been opened, and everything is in the media, we would like to draw your attention to other situations that should also be subject to scrutiny and investigation by the administration, the Board and the ethics office.and that we believe can help you contextualize the accusations and potentially mitigate your case, providing more information about the organizational reality, the culture, and providing some fairness and equality, ”says the text.

The women who wrote the email point out that other acts similar to those imputed to Claver-Carone are still happening today IDB and starring who -according to sources from the institution- would have promoted the complaint against the former president. “We believe that the investigation should be broad enough to encompass other cases occurring at the highest levels of the institution.”, Says the anonymous note similar to the one that buried the last administration.

The former president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone, in a file photograph. The American was dismissed after an anonymous email denounced that he had a romantic relationship with an employee of the institution (EFE)

“For example, a situation similar to the one alleged between you and Mrs. Jessica Bedoya is that of Mr. James Scriven and Mrs. Sofía Peña. They both worked together in their previous jobs, they have a very close relationship beyond work, and Mrs. Peña has received significant and constant benefits in her salary since she was hired at the institution.”, complaint The Pandora Box.

Scriven is the current General Manager of IDB Invest, the private sector institution of the Inter-American Development Bank Group. She has dual nationality: she is Argentine and British. And it has -according to the institution’s biography- a portfolio of US$13.1 billion in assets under management and 385 clients in 25 countries. She is one of the most powerful people within the entity. Grief -also Argentina- reports to him and works in the offices of Washington since 2016.

For many within the regional institution, the Argentine Scriven would have had a very active participation in the departure of Claver-Caroneat odds from time to time with the government of Alberto Fernandez Y Gustavo Belizformer Secretary of Strategic Affairs until the end of last July and who aspired to be the president of the IDB. On Scriven some make irony behind closed doors and call it “the ghostwriter”, referring to the first of the unsigned letters that shook the institution.

The current general manager of IDB Invest studied Business Administration at the Argentine Catholic University (UCA) and worked in the hipotecary Banc five years in the 90s. In 2002 he began his career outside the country in the International Finance Corporation (IFC) dependent on the world Bank a few blocks from IDB in Washington. He joined the latter financial organization in 2015.

James Scriven, General Manager of IDB Invest, during the COP26 climate summit held in Glasgow (EFE)



The explosive new letter that reached the members of the Board of Directors of the Pan-American institution did not stop only with these accusations. He also revealed that Scriven he would have spread his weaknesses with other employees. “In addition, the Board is no stranger to ethical violations and reputational risks, and an investigation should help bring transparency to a well-known case of an intimate relationship between a junior Board member, JT, and the head of IDB Investment”, emphasizes the note. That “JT” is in reference to Jade Tjonrepresentative of Surinam.

“When it comes to embezzlement at IDB Invest, this is not limited to the case of Ms. Peña’s salary. Significant and discretionary salary increases paid to members of Senior Management lack transparency and ethics, and potentially violate the rules of the institution”, deepens the text and adds: “We suspect that these salary increases at the top of the organization hide some kind of favors, or silence in return. It would be relevant to understand this, and who are the main beneficiaries of these important salary increases”.

For some employees of IDB it only remains to know the emphasis that the members of the Council will put on these alleged irregularities that were listed in an email just as they did with the e-mail anonymous who entered the same voting booths at the end of last March. doThe Pandora Box will you have new emails to share with the Board?

