A new athletics track and gym for the Franceschini restyling

The municipal council approved today 2 November the final project of the new multipurpose gym (for volleyball, basketball and five-a-side football) to be built next to the “Toni Franceschini” sports facility in Via Attandolo in Voltabarozzo, for which it also approved the complete redevelopment of the athletics track. The Voltabarozzo sports facility is made up of a 6-lane athletics track, (equipped for high, long and triple jump, shot put, discus throw, hammer throw, javelin throw) with a natural grass soccer field inside.The facility has a covered grandstand (seating up to 1,000 spectators).

The area

Immediately to the north-east of the “Toni Franceschini” sports facility there is a large plot of undeveloped land, on the border with the Municipality of Ponte San Nicolò. It is on this land that the multipurpose gym will be built, complete with changing rooms and services. The councilor for sport Diego Bonavina explains: “It is a very important resolution because it concerns a work that goes to redevelop the Voltabarozzo district. required for over 20 years. We have finally reached the point of approval of the final project. Then with the occasion we approved the resolution with which we redevelop, after the Colbachini also the Franceschini athletics track which is in poor condition. I remember that this track is also the one where the Fiamme Oro train, the club that brought three Olympic gold medals to Padua this summer. The idea is therefore to reconstruct a “pole” of athletics in Voltabarozzo, where historically the boys and girls of our city trained “

The project

The total redevelopment of the “Toni Franceschini” athletics track will require an investment of 600 thousand euros, while the final project of the new gym prepared by the Public Works provides for a total investment of 1.6 million euros, of which 634,000 through loans from the Deposits fund and Loans and the remainder with the Administration’s own resources. The proposed design solution includes:

• training of the gym structure with a lowered arch roof, made of wood

lamellar with perimeter masonry of the sports spaces in “exposed” clay blocks

expanded and brick;

• roof covering of the gym performed on site with composite panel in

pre-painted corrugated sheet and internal insulation;

• formation of multipurpose slab with double-layer flooring composed of

prefabricated sheet in mixed rubber and wearing and finishing coat with resins

colored polyurethane, in addition to the construction of the concrete steps;

• execution of a hot air heating system and lighting system

with Led projectors

• construction of a new building for changing rooms, including n. 2 changing rooms for

athletes (male and female) with services, a dressing room for instructors / competition judges

and a first aid room;

• execution of the hydro-thermo-sanitary and electrical system for the changing room building, with

installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof;

• supply of equipment and furnishings for the types of sports envisaged;

• formation of access roads and arrangement of the area surrounding the gym

with revenue from the parking area for athletes.

The measures provided for the sports area are length ml. 40.00 – width 22.20 – minimum height in correspondence of the sports activity spaces of 7.00 m; to this volume is added the volume necessary for the changing room body and for the forepart for bars – services – entrance for the public. In fact, the presence of the public for a capacity not exceeding 200 spectators seated on the concrete tiers is considered.