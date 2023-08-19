A new biomarker may help detect multiple sclerosis

A study led by neuroradiologists and neurologists from Bellwitz University Hospital, the Institute of Diagnostic Imaging and Idibel in Barcelona has identified a new magnetic resonance biomarker that will make it possible to precisely detect foci of chronic brain inflammation associated with progression. multiple sclerosis.

Thanks to the analysis of clinical data provided by neurologists and examinations performed by radiologists of patients with this lesion and patients with other lesions, it has been determined that the use of “three-dimensional T1” weighted images – One type of standard and widely accessible MRI imaging – allows detection of lesions step rim (paramagnetic border lesions) and measure them “in a relatively simple and objective way”.

“This discovery opens the door to study their use as easy-to-use biomarkers for early detection of the progressive form of the disease and to improve its treatment,” the researchers said in a statement.

hopes

Patients with a progressive form of multiple sclerosis are unable to control and relieve flare-ups and develop severe disability for years.

Until recently there were no effective treatments for them, but treatments have recently emerged that make this kind of research work very important, he highlights.

The research, published this June in the prestigious journal European RadiologyThe joint work being carried out by the Radiodiagnosis Service and the Multiple Sclerosis Unit of Bellwitz University Hospital – EMXarxa is the first tangible result.

Likewise, this study is also part of the important Radiomics project of the University Hospital of Bellwitz, which aims to transform the research and clinical practice of diagnostic imaging.

