A new biopic on the story of Mary Shelley has been announced

After yesterday’s news of the Wim Hof ​​biopic “The Iceman” being made, today comes the announcement of a new biopic. This is “Mary’s Monster”, film dedicated to the story of Mary Shelley, author of the masterpiece of gothic and science fiction literature, Frankenstein.

Mary’s Monster is the result of a co-production involving Rose Pictures, known above all for Young Rebels, and Fulwell 73, a London house that mainly deals with the production of the popular The Late Show with James Corden and which recently made the controversial Cinderella with Camila Cabello. Farren Blackburn will be directed, which we have already seen at work on television in Daredevil and A Discovery of Witches. The screenplay is also the work of Deborah Baxtrom, who we can consider particularly involved in the subject, given her previous creation for television, “Living With Frankenstein”. As for the casting, at the moment, we don’t have any information.

However, the Mary’s Monster’s plot will focus on the difficult working of Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, completed by the author in about two years and published in 1818. Going into more detail, the official synopsis reads as follows: “Terrified by the thought of giving voice to the darkness of her subconscious, Mary Shelley starts a dangerous battle with her inner monsters, while struggling to shape the seminal science fiction novel Frankenstein“.

So, after the recent biopic “Mary Shelley” with Elle Fanning, in Mary’s Monster it will definitely be intriguing to see how the complex story of the great writer will be transposed onto the screen. Do you also find the topic covered in Mary’s Monster interesting? We invite you to let us know in the comments.