A new bipartisan effort could clear the way for medical marijuana research across the country

On Monday, April 4, the House of Representatives passed a law that would speed up research into the use of medical marijuana.

The Medical Marijuana Research Act, sponsored by the unlikely duo of pro-legalization Rep. Earl Blumenauer and prohibitionist Rep. Andy Harris, passed by 343 votes to 75.

“Cannabis laws in this country are broken, including those regarding medical marijuana research. America’s growing cannabis industry operates without the benefit of a robust research program,” Blumenauer said in a statement. of press.

Tonight the House votes on my Medical Marijuana Research Act to study health benefits of state-legal cannabis products. Absent a framework, research is outsourced to other countries-a missed opportunity for the industry & millions of Americans who consume cannabis products. — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) April 4, 2022

Blumenauer made his point, stating that because of these policy flaws, employees are failing drug tests, not because they are impaired, but because they used recreational or medical marijuana in the last month.

“This is just a symptom of our set of short-sighted, illogical and destructive policies,” he wrote.

The passage of this bill comes just three days after the House of Representatives passed a sweeping marijuana legalization bill largely along party lines.

On Friday, April 1, Democrats, with some support from Republicans, voted 220-204 to remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances, catching up with the states.

Only 18 states, as well as the District of Columbia and two territories, allow recreational use of the drug by adults.

The sweeping legislation passed Friday would not only remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances, but also impose a tax on marijuana sales to fund programs aimed at serving communities harmed by past policies that were harsh on use. and drug distribution.

It’s time federal marijuana laws were updated to reflect the will of states, allow critical and necessary medical research, and redress the injustices caused by decades of harsh enforcement of outdated laws. That’s why I voted YES on the MORE Act. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) April 1, 2022

The latest cannabis bill passed Monday would make the process easier for researchers who want to conduct studies on medical marijuana. It would also direct the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure that an adequate supply of marijuana is available for use by qualified scientists.

Lawmakers argued that it is in consumers’ best interest for researchers to learn more about the use of this substance for medical use, as 37 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. , allow its use for that purpose.

“These actions underscore the need for increased research on the safety and effectiveness of the marijuana products used by millions of Americans,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Representatives.

Today I helped lead passage of two health care bills. The first will hold insurance companies accountable for covering medically necessary treatment for children with congenital anomalies or birth defects, and the second will help facilitate research on medical marijuana. https://t.co/PVRmNrwkog — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) April 5, 2022

Even lawmakers who oppose recreational marijuana acknowledged that the federal government should allow medical marijuana research, since most states already allow it.

“As a doctor, I realize that if we’re going to have legal medical marijuana … in over three dozen states, we really should look into it to see what it’s used for and what it’s not,” said Rep. Andy Harris.

The Medical Marijuana Research Act would remove barriers for researchers who want to apply for and get approval to study cannabis. It would also set clear deadlines for federal agencies to act on their requests and make it easier for scientists to modify their research protocols without having to seek federal approval.

In late 2020, both the House and Senate passed earlier versions of their respective cannabis research bills, but neither made it to former President Donald Trump’s desk. It is not yet clear whether the two chambers will be able to agree on provisions and send unified legislation to President Joe Biden.

I cosponsored the Medical Marijuana Research Act to expand opportunities for scientists to get the info we need about marijuana’s potential benefits and harms. I am glad the House passed our bill today, and I hope this commonsense change to the law will continue to advance. pic.twitter.com/tiRP2JvZ1J — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) April 4, 2022

Following the House vote on Monday, Blumenauer said he is ready and willing to work with his Senate colleagues to “reconcile the differences between this legislation and the Cannabidiol and Marijuana Research Expansion Act passed by the Senate.”