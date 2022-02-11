a new cartridge console for retrogaming lovers

There is very little to add to what a simple name suggests, as in this case: Evercade VS. “Evercade“is a play on words, between” ever “, which evokes the idea of ​​temporal extension from the past to the present, but who knows, also from the present to the future, and” arcade “, which for those who frequent a video game site it would be redundant to explain It is not a new name, actually, at least for retrogaming enthusiasts: it is in fact a portable console launched in 2020 by the British company. Blaze Entertainmentoriginally designed to offer refurbished and playable pearls of the past on the go.

The peculiarity was all in its nature true to the lineto the point of offering its play park, now made up of more than 280 titles, exclusively in a proprietary format, a cartridges. Different from the originals, also because they come from different consoles and generations, but all absolutely legal and licensed by the relevant publishers. A bit of a crazy choice in 2020few doubts about it, but the positive reception of the press and users reminded us how powerful nostalgia is, especially when it is so cared for and felt.

Evercade VS: the news

And the “VS”? Well, kind of like “arcade”, there is very little to explain. As opposed to the basic version, VS is the new model, also available in Europe (and in Italy) after delays and postponements, which takes you back to the times when couch multiplayer was not a requested feature and not always satisfied, but the order of the day. , almost conditio sine qua non.

Being able to play it in company, however, also implies something else: Evercade VS is indeed a full-fledged home console, to be connected to a strictly HD TV (via HDMI, as well as the Evercade base), but it is not the only element that makes it modern, nor is it devoted to multiplayer. It is in fact equipped with integrated Wi-Fi for firmware updates to be performed more easily: in case you are thinking about it, no online multiplayer, but it is not a possibility to be excluded entirely, according to the intentions of the manufacturer, who said he was open. to such a hypothesis.

Best of all, it is possible to connect up to 4 controllers at the same time. You can opt for the integrated ones, from similar controls (directional cross and keys above all) to those of the handheld version, or, being equipped with USB inputs, you can also opt for different solutions, wired or wireless via dongle. For this eventuality, Blaze has well thought of including one control mapping functionality with which to adapt a large number of controllers (on this site you will find a list of controllers compatible with Evercade VS: all ok with the Xbox One, while there is no trace of DualShock or DualSense). Too bad it is possible to do this, even with the default controllers, but with an impact on the entire user experience, and does not provide for a specific mapping for a single game (perhaps through customized profiles).

Another novelty, more comfortable than truly revolutionary, is the possibility of insert two cartridges at the same time instead of one, and assuming that each cartridge includes more than one game, you’ll have basic access to a decent pool of titles without having to remove or insert one all the time. The new display modes are closed by filters and frames with which to make the gaming experience more enjoyable: you can in fact maintain the original aspect ratio, adapt the image by “pressing” it (but the effect, on the whole, is pleasant, at least from what we have had the opportunity to try), or opt for the mode Pixel Perfect loudly requested by the community, which basically ignores the screen measurements to which the Evercade VR is connected and rather aims to offer an image quality as clean and faithful as possible. Then there are frames with various designs to compensate for the 4: 3, in case you opt for the original aspect ratio, and effects to make the vision as similar to that of the time on an old CRT.

Evercade VS between specifications, games and versions

Under the pearl white hood of Evercade VS, embellished with red lines, and with an exquisitely retro and minimalist design, beats a 1.5 Ghz quad core processor, supported by 512 MB of RAM and an internal memory of 4GB, specifications that remain the same regardless of the purchase bundle chosen. Even the default equipment remains the same: a 5V micro-USB cable for power supply and a controller.

No HDMI cable or adapternow sadly common solution, designed to maintain, in the cheaper version, a price below the psychological threshold of 100 € (€ 99.99to be precise), at least in the Starter Packwhich still includes a cartridge / collection (the Technos Arcade 1, including 8 games features Double Dragon 2 and 3, and Block Out).

The other option is the Premium Pack (Evercade VS Premium Pack costs 139.99 euros on Amazon), a bundle that for 30 € more adds a second controller and, in addition to the aforementioned collection, also Data East 1, consisting of 10 titles from the historic Japanese software house (including Gate of Doom, Wizard Fire – Dark Seal II and Tumblepop). The console, however, remains the same: same specifications, same features, same type of games. Indeed, those are the same played and purchased on the portable Evercade (except the two Namco Musesum Collections, exclusive to Europe and not available on the VS).

A stock portfolio that exceeds 250: many, on paper, but perhaps not enough, bearing in mind the boundless catalog of games published between the 70s and 90s (excluding the last 20 from the calculation). But Blaze Entertainment’s approach amply justifies the number: Evercade, VS or not, thinks like an official console, aiming to stand out from the tide of emulation machine unofficial that the market swarms with. Each title is in fact licensed, brought back to the market legally with HD upscale that improves the visual impact and additions that increase its quality of life, such as 6 save slots (plus a quick one) that are added to the basic save system of each title, so you can resume the game at any time and without running into more prohibitive Game Over. All with an interface that also presents information and synopsis (in Italian) for each title (a pity only for a few smears, such as cut menu words).

There are many heavyweights missing, but the quality of the philological approach and the enormous care taken by the company in the selection and composition of the collections is undeniable. sold for € 19.99 each: from Interplay to Atari, from Codemasters to Bitmap Bros, passing through Piko Interactive and the productions signed by Oliver Twins, fans, or newbies ready to rediscover pieces of gaming history, will find bread for their teeth.

But with a look to the future, more or less: there is also space for games released in the 10 years (2000), but deliberately inspired by the works of the past, to the point of (also) coming out on consoles no longer in circulation. As Xeno Crisis And Tanglewood, released respectively in 2019 and 2018 by young teams and available both on PC or PlayStation, as the Sega Mega Drive. And of course, Evercade too, which aims to host smaller, more nostalgic independent productions.

In short, a real ecosystem that demonstrates Blaze’s commitment not to limit itself to setting up a mere antiques festival, but to offer a new home for the video games of the past, with an eye to the future.