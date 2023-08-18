A New Cause of Kidney Stones Ties to a Big Problem in Our Daily Diets

Excessive consumption of added sugars, which are found in ice cream and drinks in summer, increases the chances of suffering from this condition. The most common symptoms are severe pain, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, or blood in the urine.

Often you buy sweets, cakes, cookies or products such as ice cream, soft drinks or fruit drinks in the shopping cart during these months. these are some Processed foods that contain high amounts of added sugarsThe consumption of which everyone misses at certain times.

Problems are found when these are consumed improperly, as this can lead to promoting the development of conditions such as kidney stonesAs indicated by an observational study in the journal ‘Frontiers in Nutrition’.

Publications show a direct link between said consumption and kidney stones, Whoaffects between 5 and 9 percent of the European population, Above all, for individuals who suffer from risk factors (adult male, obesity, chronic diarrhea, dehydration, diabetes, arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease…), whose most common symptoms are related to severe pain; obesity; nausea; vomit; Fever; Chills and blood in urine.

For the research, epidemiological data on their daily intake and recent consumption were collected from 28,303 adult women and men in face-to-face and telephone interviews between 2007 and 2018 within the United States National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). to be done. Foods and beverages with added sugars. data that allow us to determine Your Healthy Eating Index (IES) and your chances of developing kidney stones per year depends on a set of explanatory factors such as gender, age, race or ethnicity, income or smoking habit.

The results showed for the first time that the global average intake of added sugars is 272.1 calories per day (13.2% of everything consumed daily), with a colleague. Higher prevalence of kidney stones, lower IES score and lower educational level among those with high sugar intake, Thus, people who consumed the highest 25 percent of added sugar were 39 percent more likely to develop kidney stones, with this percentage rising to 88 percent for those who consumed more than 25 percent of their energy from added sugar. receive from

In addition, ethnic groups such as Native American or Asian and groups with a high poverty and income index (PIR) are exposed to added sugars on average higher than other groups in a similar situation. more likely to get kidney stones,

Despite these advances, Mechanisms that drive the association between excess sugar and various diseases or pathological conditionssuch as kidney stones.