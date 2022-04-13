A new celestial trident will face Pumas in Concachampions

abigail parra

Mexico City / 12.04.2022 06:53:04





This Tuesday, April 12, Cruz Azul will receive Pumas at the Azteca to paddle against the current and comply with the label of favorites that they had since the beginning of this League from champions of the Concacaf 2022.

Not only the score is against, also the template he has suffered from low that they have Juan Reynoso arming a true Chess with the sole purpose of achieving the 2-1 comeback that the felines got eight days ago in Town University.

Charly Rodriguez, Juan Escobar and Jesus Corona are the players missing for tonight’s duel at the World Cup Colossus. Although only Charly is an attacking player, the technical Peruvian will present an new trident offensive with Uriel AntunaAngel Romero and Ivan Morales to leave Christian Tabó and Santiago Giménez on the bench as a shock.

This as a consequence of the movements he will make to find a balance in the midfield after Rodríguez’s withdrawal.

Reynoso’s objective is to surprise Andrés Lillini, since Somewhat would have the celestial in the Final of the tournament for the away goal they have in their favor by not leaving CU in zeros. Fairly the annotation was thanks to Tabówho came in exchange and I hadn’t had a good performance this semester due to the injuries that afflicted him.

For its part, Pumas enjoys a complete squad with positive inertia not only in Concacaf, because in Liga MX they remain in Repechage positions after three games without losing and adding five points out of nine likely. For this match, the Guatemalan referee, Mario Escobar will be in charge of dispensing justice in the countryside.

hobbies

Cruz Azul will have the income of its baton the Blue Bloodwho will be allowed to enter instruments after the match between the Celestials and the Atlas of J12 in Liga MX, the members of this group were distributed in various locations and no instrument was accepted.

Notably this is a measure that the celestial institution took What part of the commitment of the teams with Liga MX after the acts occurred almost a month ago when the bars of Queretareeither Y Atlas clashed in La Corregidora.