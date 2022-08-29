A new chapter between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: the FBI will not reopen the case against the actor

The actress filed a lawsuit with the FBI last April under the pseudonym Jane Doe, in order to request documentation associated with the investigation process against Brad Pitt.

The purpose of said request for documentation was to find out why criminal charges were not filed against the actor, whom she accused of physical and verbal aggression against her and her children in an event that occurred during a private flight in 2016.

In the account that Jolie gave to the agents, she detailed that Pitt was “angry” from the moment they got on the plane in Nice to the United States with their six children.

In this context, she also said that her husband had been drinking and took her to the bathroom where he pushed her against one of the walls and “grabbed her by the head, shaking her.” She claimed that Pitt punched the roof of the plane four times after saying, “You’re screwing this family.”

Then, worried, the children asked: “Are you okay, mommy?”, to which Brad Pitt would have replied: “No, she’s not okay, she’s ruining this family. She is crazy “.

One of the children, whose identity was withheld from the report, yelled: “It’s not her, it’s you!” Immediately afterwards, Brad also wanted to respond with physical violence. Jolie tried to avoid this scene by throwing herself at him, who threw her towards her seats, causing injuries to her back and elbow.

In another section of the report, the actress indicated that her then-husband threw beer at her on the blanket with which she was sheltering herself to try to sleep.

Nearing the end of the trip, the woman said that Pitt was furious when she told him that she was taking her children to a hotel. “You will not take my damn children”, was the shout that the man would have given him.

In addition to these statements, the actress attached images of the injuries sustained from the incident and also the personal diaries of the children. Indeed, four days after the traumatic episode, she filed for divorce from her.

But despite the testimony and evidence that was attached to the report, the FBI decided to close the investigation and not file charges against the actor for the alleged act of violence. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also cleared him.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the United States special aircraft jurisdiction that landed in Los Angeles with Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not investigate further. ”, expressed at that time the spokeswoman for the local FBI office in Los Angeles. “No charges have been filed in this matter,” she launched.

At the time of filing for divorce, Jolie cited irreconcilable differences and sought full physical custody of her children, whose ages ranged from 8 to 15 years old.

He even argued that the decision to end the marriage bond “was made for the health of the family.” The clan was completed by Maddox, Pax and Zahara, who were adopted in Cambodia, Vietnam and Ethiopia, and Shiloh, Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, the three biological children they conceived during their time as a couple.

Last October, five years after his divorce, the actor lost the joint custody that he had obtained in May 2021. The five minor children of the actors will continue to be in charge of the woman. The California Supreme Court decided not to reopen the case.