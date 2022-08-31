A new character will be very important for Phase 5

They are taking advantage of the new Marvel movies and series to introduce many characters that will be essential for the future of the saga.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It is made up of a brutal amount of characters and the best thing of all is that they are adding more and more. But Kate Bishop interpreted by hailee steinfeldis not only the substitute for Hawk Eyefor her great skills with the bow and in hand-to-hand combat, but also, they have confirmed that she will be one of the great protagonists of the Phase 5.

The information comes to us from the Disney Latino website, as we can read:

“Marvel Phase 5 Superheroes: Kate Bishop, a character played by actress Hailee Steinfeld, was introduced to the public in the Hawkeye series and is one of the members of the Young Avengers in Marvel comics. An admirer of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), the young woman decides to follow in his footsteps. Besides being an archer, Kate is also an excellent fighter, with knowledge of different martial arts, as well as being an excellent fencer.”

So it is clear that she will be one of the great superheroines of Phase 5, something that is sure to please the fans, because the performance of hailee steinfeld it was very convincing.

What do we know about the character?

When she was little, Kate Bishop I was in New York at the time Loki and the Chitauri attack, so she can see how The Avengers they save everyone. But he pays particular attention to Hawk Eyewhich can be equal to the most powerful of Marvel alone with his bow and arrows. Since then he begins a life of training until his skills can be compared with his idol. Sometime after her her paths cross and she can learn enough to be her replacement in Phase 5. Especially since Clint Barton he wants to retire with his family on his farm.

We may see Kate Bishop in some projects Marvel What Echo, The Thunderbolts, Captain America: New World Order either Daredevil: Born Again.

The Serie Hawk Eye and the rest of deliveries of Marvel can be enjoyed in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that you can access through this link.