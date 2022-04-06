A new cleaning is coming at Club América! These are the positions that they will seek to strengthen

After having signed one of the worst starts to the tournament after the start of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. the Eagles of America They are already thinking about the movements that they will make during the next few months and for this reason, they have begun to circulate what will be the areas that they will seek to polish and modify, when the time comes.

Information

During the first hours of the day, the sports journalist Ruben Rodriguezassured that it has already begun the analysis within Coapa and among the changes that have made the most noise, the offensive zone stands out, which is expected to have a new face and to complement it, it is said that a central defender will be sought who can collaborate with the elements that work in said position, as well as a steering wheel that collaborates in the elaboration of dangerous plays.

In addition, one of the points that drew attention was that the communicator added that part of the team (in terms of soccer players) are risking their permanence in the club’s ranks and foreign elements could be the first to be evaluated and examined, while that other members of the club will clarify their situation with Americathat is, it will be clarified if they will renew, if they will be released or if they will join another sports project.

Finally, the technical direction is another of the points that has been commented on and although at the moment the first team seems quite comfortable and happy with the work and presence of Ferdinand Ortizperhaps next summer, the institution will find its replacement.

the next meeting

The America club will receive the Braves of Juarez by Ricardo Ferretti the next Saturday, April 9 at 9:00 p.m.at Aztec stadium, during the development of the Day 13 of the current contest.